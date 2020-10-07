UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes For 'peaceful' Solution To Kyrgyz Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Putin hopes for 'peaceful' solution to Kyrgyz crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope for a peaceful solution to a political crisis in Kyrgyzstan after unrest prompted authorities to cancel the results of a parliamentary election

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope for a peaceful solution to a political crisis in Kyrgyzstan after unrest prompted authorities to cancel the results of a parliamentary election.

"We are hoping that things will resolve peacefully," Putin said in an interview with state television, adding that Russia hopes "normal democratic processes will resume ... as soon as possible."

More Stories From World

