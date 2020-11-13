UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes International Organizations, CIS To Support Humanitarian Center On Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he was hoping that international organizations and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would support the interdepartmental humanitarian center, which was set up to help Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian president signed the decree on the establishment of the center on Friday.

"We have to organize constructive comprehensive work with these organizations, including the UN Refugee Agency, UNESCO we have to get in touch with our colleagues from UNESCO, I really hope for their support. I hope that all of these organizations will give their full support to the center," Putin said.

The president added that Russia was hoping for "contribution and help" from CIS countries as well.

