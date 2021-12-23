UrduPoint.com

Putin Hopes Kazakh President Will Attend Informal Summit In Russia Next Week

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he looked forward to seeing Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at next week's informal summit of ex-Soviet republics in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

"I hope that the (current) president of Kazakhstan and its first president will accept my invitation to attend the traditional, informal meetings of the Eurasian Economic Community and the Collective Security Treaty Organization in St. Petersburg next week," he told a news conference.

Putin told the annual marathon Q&A session that Kazakhstan was one of Russia's closest partners. He said he got along well with Tokayev, who succeeded long-time Kazakh leader Nazarbayev.

