UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Hopes Law Enforcers Detain Attacker Of Election Commission Head Soon - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Putin Hopes Law Enforcers Detain Attacker of Election Commission Head Soon - Peskov

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova on the phone to support her after an attack by an unknown assailant on her home, and expressed hope the attacker would be found soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Immediately after the president's arrival in Blagoveshchensk for a meeting on the development of the Vostochny space center, he was informed about the incident in Pamfilova's house. After the meeting, Putin called Pamfilova and expressed support," Peskov told reporters.

"The president also expressed hope that law enforcement agencies would detain the criminal who attacked the CEC head as soon as possible," he said.

Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of an attack on her in her house last night. An electroshock weapon was used against her.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vladimir Putin Blagoveshchensk Criminals Weapon

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

10 minutes ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

49 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

1 hour ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

2 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.