Putin Hopes Law Enforcers Detain Attacker of Election Commission Head Soon - Peskov

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova on the phone to support her after an attack by an unknown assailant on her home, and expressed hope the attacker would be found soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Immediately after the president's arrival in Blagoveshchensk for a meeting on the development of the Vostochny space center, he was informed about the incident in Pamfilova's house. After the meeting, Putin called Pamfilova and expressed support," Peskov told reporters.

"The president also expressed hope that law enforcement agencies would detain the criminal who attacked the CEC head as soon as possible," he said.

Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of an attack on her in her house last night. An electroshock weapon was used against her.