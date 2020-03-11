UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes Macron, Merkel Support Initiative To Involve Lawmakers In Normandy Format

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would support the initiative to involve lawmakers in the Normandy format on Donbas settlement.

Putin met in the Kremlin with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life. The initiative to involve lawmakers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in the Normandy format was discussed at the meeting.

Medvedchuk asked Putin to tell Macron and Merkel about the initiative.

"They do not need to be prompted, they are experienced people. I think that they will support this format," the Russian president said.

