Putin Hopes Mass Production Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Soon

Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Putin Hopes Mass Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Start Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he was hoping that mass production of the coronavirus vaccine, which has just been registered by Russia, would start soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he was hoping that mass production of the coronavirus vaccine, which has just been registered by Russia, would start soon.

"I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important," the president said.

According to Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine proved to be safe and effective.

The president remarked that one of his daughters got vaccinated.

"One of my daughters got vaccinated. In fact, she took part in an experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a [body] temperature of 38 degrees [Celcius, 100 degrees Fahrenheit], the next day slightly higher than 37 [degrees], that's all," Putin said.

