MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that the Moscow-proposed summit of the five permanent UNSC members would take place as soon as possible.

"Our colleagues - Mr. Xi Jinping, Mr. Macron, Mr. Trump and Mr.

Johnson - supported the Russian initiative to hold a meeting of the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon States, permanent members of the Security Council. We thank them for this and hope that such a face-to-face meeting could take place as soon as possible," Putin wrote in an article published in The National Interest international affairs magazine.