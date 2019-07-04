UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes New EU Leadership Will Build Relations With Russia In Proper Way

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Thursday that a new EU leadership would develop relations with Russia in a proper way, noting that Moscow is ready "to walk its part of the way."

"As for [candidate for the position of the president of the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen, we cannot make any assessments here, European citizens should make assessments. She has recently served as the defense minister, we know this, but we do not know how she will prove herself. We hope that Europe's interest in comprehensive relations with Russia will matter to future EU leadership," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

At the same time, the Russian president stressed that the future development of Russia-EU relations did not solely depend on Russia, but noted that Moscow was ready to make necessary efforts in this direction.

"Everything depends not only on us, not only on Russia. I have already said that we are ready to walk our part of the way, of course, only if artificially created difficulties do not stand in our way. There are always chances, there are always prospects," Putin pointed out.

