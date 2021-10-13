Putin Hopes OPEC+ to Work on Green Agenda Once Oil Production Returns to Pre-Crisis Level

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the OPEC+ format will continue to work and will discuss the "green agenda" after oil production reaches pre-crisis level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the OPEC+ format will continue to work and will discuss the "green agenda" after oil production reaches pre-crisis level,

"As for oil production and work on global markets, we have, in my opinion, very constructive relations with OPEC countries.

And I believe that after production reaches pre-crisis level, we will be able to continue this work, including within the framework of the green agenda," the president said, speaking on Wednesday at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"I mean that we will talk about modern technologies for the extraction and use of hydrocarbon raw materials, we will talk about the transition to hydrogen and other, including renewable, types of sources," Putin added.