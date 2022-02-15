UrduPoint.com

Putin Hopes Paris, Berlin Able To Influence Kiev So It Complies With Minsk Agreements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Putin Hopes Paris, Berlin Able to Influence Kiev so It Complies With Minsk Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that hopefully France and Germany will influence Ukraine so it complies with the Minsk agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that hopefully France and Germany will influence Ukraine so it complies with the Minsk agreements.

"And we very much hope that our partners both overseas and in Europe, primarily the Federal Republic (of Germany) and France, will have a relevant influence on the current Kiev authorities, and this solution will be found," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France German Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Putin Says Discussed Russian Security Guarantee Pr ..

Putin Says Discussed Russian Security Guarantee Proposals With Germany's Scholz

49 seconds ago
 Upcoming Africa-Europe Summit Aimed at Renewing Co ..

Upcoming Africa-Europe Summit Aimed at Renewing Continents' Cooperation - AU-EU ..

51 seconds ago
 Scholz Hopes Deutsche Welle Will Be Able to Work i ..

Scholz Hopes Deutsche Welle Will Be Able to Work in Russia

52 seconds ago
 Putin Denies Politics Behind Nord Stream 2 Gas Lin ..

Putin Denies Politics Behind Nord Stream 2 Gas Link After Talks With Germany's S ..

54 seconds ago
 Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Goo ..

Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Good Sign - Scholz

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Genocide Happening in Donbas

Putin Says Genocide Happening in Donbas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>