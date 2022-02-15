Putin Hopes Paris, Berlin Able to Influence Kiev so It Complies With Minsk Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that hopefully France and Germany will influence Ukraine so it complies with the Minsk agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that hopefully France and Germany will influence Ukraine so it complies with the Minsk agreements.

"And we very much hope that our partners both overseas and in Europe, primarily the Federal Republic (of Germany) and France, will have a relevant influence on the current Kiev authorities, and this solution will be found," Putin told a press conference after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.