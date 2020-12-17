Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that the country's real wages would increase by 1.5 percent this year and that the unemployment level would return to the pre-pandemic level in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope that the country's real wages would increase by 1.5 percent this year and that the unemployment level would return to the pre-pandemic level in 2021.

"I hope that real wages will grow by some 1.

5 percent by the end of the year," Putin said at an annual press conference.

The Russian president mentioned that the industrial production had dropped by 3 percent mostly due to the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal.

"The level of unemployment was 4.7 percent at the beginning of the year, now as you know it is has grown to 6.3 percent ... I hope that during the next year, we will manage to reach the previous indicators," the president said.