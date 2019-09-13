UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes Responsible Lawmakers Interested In Bilateral Ties To Come To Power In Israel

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope at his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that the Israeli elections would result in "responsible" lawmakers coming to power, who would build on the development of bilateral ties.

Netanyahu is visiting the Black Sea resort of Sochi just days before the September 17 snap parliamentary elections in Israel. The snap vote was called after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government after the April elections.

"It is well known that Israel is home to over 1.5 million former citizens of the Soviet Union ... Certainly, we are not indifferent to what kind of people will be elected to the Israeli parliament. We very much hope that these will be responsible politicians who, in any case, will preserve everything that has been achieved in bilateral relations in recent years and move forward with us on the path of development of Russian-Israeli relations," Putin said at the talks with Netanyahu.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu said that his visit was meant to continue "important cooperation" with Moscow to prevent any collision between Israeli and Russian forces in Syria.

Russian-Israeli relations have been put to the test following the fatal crash of a Russian Il-20 plane in September 2018, for which the Russian Defense Ministry holds the Israeli Air Force responsible. On September 17, Syria's air defense system targeted Israeli F-16 jets that were carrying out airstrikes in the Syrian province of Latakia, but the Russian plane was downed by a missile instead.

Russia has been involved in military operations in the Arab republic since 2015 at the request of the Syrian government. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria without Damascus' permission, justifying its actions by the need to counter Iran's alleged military presence.

