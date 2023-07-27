Open Menu

Putin Hopes Russian Industrial Zone Will Be Launched In Suez Canal Soon

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Moscow hopes that a Russian industrial zone will be launched in Egypt's Suez Canal area in near future, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In Egypt, I spoke with a colleague yesterday, with President (Abdel Fatah) Sisi, we are discussing (this issue) and I hope we will launch a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area in the near future," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Suez Vladimir Putin

