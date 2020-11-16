UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes Sandu's Work Will Promote Constructive Russian-Moldovan Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maia Sandu on winning the Moldovan presidential runoff and expressed hope that her effort would contribute to developing constructive bilateral relations.

"I hope that your work as the head of state will contribute to the constructive development of relations between our countries. This certainly serves the vital interests of the Russian and the Moldovan people," Putin said in his message, released by the Kremlin.

Putin also wished Sandu good health and success in the new office, the Kremlin added.

