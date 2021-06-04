UrduPoint.com
Putin Hopes Second Thread Of Nord Stream 2 Will Be Completed Within 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Hopes Second Thread of Nord Stream 2 Will Be Completed Within 2 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Both threads of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project will be completed in two months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I've already said that the first thread has almost been completed, I hope in one and a half to two months ” most likely, in two months ” the second thread will be completed," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

