Putin Hopes Solution To North Korean Nuclear Issue Will Be Found

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Putin Hopes Solution to North Korean Nuclear Issue Will Be Found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes an optimal solution to the North Korean nuclear problem will be found.

"I would like to think that we all, including Russia, will find the best way to solve the North Korean problem," Putin said at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"But one of them, since we live in this sense in the same region, and Russia in this sense is a regional power, we have a direct border with the DPRK [North Korea], we also have such tools as trilateral cooperation programs, primarily in the economic sphere," he said.

