Putin Hopes Some Kind of Solution to Security Guarantees Will Eventually Be Found

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that eventually a solution to the issue of security guarantees will be found, but noted that so far it is difficult to say exactly what it will look like

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that eventually a solution to the issue of security guarantees will be found, but noted that so far it is difficult to say exactly what it will look like.

Putin met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Tuesday. The two discussed Russia-EU relations and the situation in Ukraine, including systemic violations of human rights there.

At a press conference following the talks, Putin said that Moscow was carefully analyzing the responses of the United States and NATO to its security guarantees, but that it was already clear that "fundamental Russian concerns have been ignored."

"I hope that we will eventually find this solution, although it is not an easy one - we are aware of this, but I am not ready to talk today about what it (the solution) will be, of course," Putin said at a press conference following the meeting.

