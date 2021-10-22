Putin Hopes Summit of UNSC P5 Leaders Will Still Take Place

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his idea of a meeting between the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council was welcomed, but was not implemented due to different circumstances, and he was still hoping the event will take place

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his idea of a meeting between the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council was welcomed, but was not implemented due to different circumstances, and he was still hoping the event will take place.

"If we talk about my initiative to hold the meeting of the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the UNSC, it was supported by all, and we could have done it. Some problems arose that have nothing to do with Russia, but are associated with some disputes within the P5.

That is first. And the second is that the pandemic began and complicated everything," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin added that French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea of the meeting too.

"The idea of the meeting was rather positive. I hope that one day it will take place. It will definitely do good. We discuss it both with our American partners, and with our Chinese friends, and the French," the Russian president added.