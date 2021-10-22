UrduPoint.com

Putin Hopes Summit Of UNSC P5 Leaders Will Still Take Place

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:34 AM

Putin Hopes Summit of UNSC P5 Leaders Will Still Take Place

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his idea of a meeting between the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council was welcomed, but was not implemented due to different circumstances, and he was still hoping the event will take place

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his idea of a meeting between the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council was welcomed, but was not implemented due to different circumstances, and he was still hoping the event will take place.

"If we talk about my initiative to hold the meeting of the leaders of the five permanent member countries of the UNSC, it was supported by all, and we could have done it. Some problems arose that have nothing to do with Russia, but are associated with some disputes within the P5.

That is first. And the second is that the pandemic began and complicated everything," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Putin added that French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea of the meeting too.

"The idea of the meeting was rather positive. I hope that one day it will take place. It will definitely do good. We discuss it both with our American partners, and with our Chinese friends, and the French," the Russian president added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Vladimir Putin Event All

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 First Group of UN Observers Arrives in Libya Thurs ..

First Group of UN Observers Arrives in Libya Thursday to Monitor Ceasefire - Spo ..

1 minute ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 Top seed Rublev out of Moscow, Sakkari into WTA Fi ..

Top seed Rublev out of Moscow, Sakkari into WTA Finals

1 minute ago
 Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.