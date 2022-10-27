Putin Hopes Those Responsible for Sabotage at Kursk NPP Will Be Detained

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hopes that those responsible for sabotage at the Kursk nuclear power plant will be eventually detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hopes that those responsible for sabotage at the Kursk nuclear power plant will be eventually detained.

"But, unfortunately, the FSB was unable to catch them (saboteurs). But they will, I hope, someday," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.