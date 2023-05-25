Putin Hopes to Discuss All Issues With Pashinyan, Aliyev at Trilateral Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hopes to discuss all outstanding issues with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the trilateral meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he hopes to discuss all outstanding issues with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the trilateral meeting in Moscow.

"Today, at a trilateral meeting, I think we could discuss all this, I hope that we will be able to agree on what is clearly in the sphere of economic development interests for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and for the entire region.

I think we will have time to discuss all this in detail at the trilateral meeting," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, adding that hopefully Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to come to consensus.

The Russian President also addressed the dispute between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on terminology by saying that the important fact is that the sides agree on recognizing each other's territorial integrity.