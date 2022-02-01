UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to discuss security issues and the tensions around Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped to discuss security issues and the tensions around Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron in the near future.

Putin said at a press conference following Russian-Hungarian talks on Tuesday that he had discussed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the Russia-EU relations and the situation in Ukraine, including systemic violations of human rights there.

The Russian president also noted that Moscow is carefully analyzing the responses of the United States and NATO on its security guarantees, but it is already clear that "fundamental Russian concerns have been ignored."

"I hope that this dialogue will continue. We agreed yesterday with the President of France that he, too, may come to Moscow in the near future and we will discuss these issues with him as well," Putin said after his meeting with Orban.

