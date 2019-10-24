Putin Hopes to Further Strengthen Cooperation Between Russia, Kenya

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed hope for further strengthening the relationship between Russia and Kenya , highlighting the importance of trade and economy.

"I am confident that our meeting will give good impetus to further strengthen Russian-Kenyan cooperation ... Of course, we consider the development of trade and economic ties as well as ensuring stable growth in trade a priority," Putin said at a meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

The president also expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between the parliaments would continue and create conditions for the development of the Russian-Kenyan relationship.

"We are pleased that some Russian companies are gaining a foothold in the Kenyan market," Putin added.

Kenyatta, in turn, thanked the people of Russia for the warm welcome. According to him, the initiative to hold an economic forum and the Russia-Africa Summit will not only bring Russia and Kenya closer, but also "provide excellent opportunities for expanding and deepening relations at the bilateral level, at the multilateral level, and will also rekindle the historical relations between Russia and Africa.

"

The president referred to Putin's words at a summit press conference and agreed that Africa's desire for freedom was fueled by the relationship with Russia and based on its support.

"My father, Jomo Kenyatta, drew vision and inspiration from the Soviet leaders. What we achieved then would not have been possible without the support of the Soviet Union," the president of Kenya emphasized.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.