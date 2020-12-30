Putin Hopes to Pay Official Visit to Seoul - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished happy New Year to his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noting that he hopes to pay an official visit to Seoul as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished happy New Year to his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, noting that he hopes to pay an official visit to Seoul as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"In his congratulation, ...

the Russian leader recalled that the countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of the Russian-Korean relations this year, and expressed confidence that implementation of the existing bilateral agreements will give a new impetus to developing constructive cooperation in many spheres and partnership for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in North-East Asia in general," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also noted he would like to pay an official visit to Seoul at Moon's invitation as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.