Putin Hopes Trump Will Stick To Plans To Pull Troops Out Of Syria

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Putin Hopes Trump Will Stick to Plans to Pull Troops Out of Syria

US troops are stationed in eastern Syria illegally and Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump's decision to pull them out will be adhered to by Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US troops are stationed in eastern Syria illegally and Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump's decision to pull them out will be adhered to by Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"As for the presence of US troops, they are dislocated on Syrian territory illegally, and everyone knows this. We are assuming that US president Trump's decision to pull American troops out of Syria will be followed through to the end," Putin said at a press conference following a trilateral summit with the leaders of Turkey and Iran on Syrian settlement.

