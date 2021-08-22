UrduPoint.com

Putin Hopes United Russia Party Will Retain Positions After Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Sunday that the ruling United Russia party will retain its positions after parliamentary elections scheduled for September 17-19.

On Sunday, Putin is meeting with members of the ruling party to discuss its election platform.

"I really count that United Russia will retain its positions and will have an opportunity to make necessary decisions in the interests of the country at a legislative level," Putin told the meeting.

More Stories From World

