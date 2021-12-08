Putin Hopes Upcoming Elections in Libya to Help Stabilize Situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the upcoming elections in Libya would lead to the stabilization of the situation in the country

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the upcoming elections in Libya would lead to the stabilization of the situation in the country.

"We proceed from the fact that the elections scheduled there will be held on a previously agreed date and will lead to stabilization in this country," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He noted that Russia was in contact with all interested parties, including leading EU countries and Turkey.

"I hope that a solution will be found that will suit everyone and lead to long-term stabilization," the Russian leader added.