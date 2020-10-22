Putin Hopes US to Act in Same Spirit as Russia During Talks on Karabakh in Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that during the upcoming talks on Nagorno-Karabakh in Washington, the US side will act "in unison" with Russia and help the settlement of the conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that during the upcoming talks on Nagorno-Karabakh in Washington, the US side will act "in unison" with Russia and help the settlement of the conflict.

Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet on Friday in Washington to discuss ways to stop hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region.

"I expect our US partners to act in unison with our efforts and assist the settlement. Let us hope for the best," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.