Putin Hopes Voting on Constitution Amendments Will Be Held in Deserved, Clear Manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Friday hope that the all-Russian voting on amendments to the constitution would be held in a deserved and clear manner.

"All of us are interested in the voting to be held in full accordance with the high standards that will ensure clear procedures and the undisputed results.

It seems to me that together, dear colleagues, we will manage to hold the all-Russian voting in a deserved manner," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.