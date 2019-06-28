Putin Hopes World Leaders to Be Able to Smooth Out Disagreements at Upcoming G20 Summit

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that although it was difficult to expect any "landmark decisions" from the upcoming G20 summit, he hoped that world leaders will be able to overcome the existing disagreements and set the ground for positive developments.

"Even though it is hard to expect any breakthroughs or landmark decisions in the current conditions; we can hardly count on it today. But in any case, there is hope at least that during these general discussions and bilateral meetings we will be able to smooth out the existing disagreements and lay a foundation, a basis for positive movement forward," Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper when asked about his goals for the summit which will kick off in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday.