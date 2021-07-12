UrduPoint.com
Putin: I Am More And More Convinced That Kiev Simply Does Not Need Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

Putin: I Am More and More Convinced That Kiev Simply Does Not Need Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article that he was more and more convinced that Kiev simply did not need Donbas, as it ignored every chance to re-integrate the region and negotiate with its leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article that he was more and more convinced that Kiev simply did not need Donbas, as it ignored every chance to re-integrate the region and negotiate with its leadership.

"Apparently, and I am more and more convinced of this: Kiev simply does not need Donbas.

Why? Because, firstly, the people of these regions will never accept the order, which Kiev tried and is trying to impose by force, blockade, threats. Secondly, the results of both Minsk-1 and Minsk-2, which give a real chance to peacefully restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, by directly negotiating with the DPR and LPR through the mediation of Russia, Germany and France, contradict the whole logic of the 'anti-Russia' project, which may be kept only on the constant cultivation of the image of an internal and external enemy. And I will add under protectorate, control by the Western powers," Putin wrote.

