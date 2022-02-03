UrduPoint.com

Putin In Congratulations To Italian President: Dialogue Meets Interests Of Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Putin in Congratulations to Italian President: Dialogue Meets Interests of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Sergio Mattarella congratulations on his assumption of the presidency of Italy, noting that the development of a constructive dialogue would be in the interests of all of Europe, the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin's website.

Mattarella was re-elected to the highest government post on Saturday in the eighth round of voting. He received the second result in the history of the republic in the elections, which were held in the format of a joint meeting of parliament with the participation of regional delegates.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your assumption of the presidency for the next term. Russian-Italian relations have a very rich history, are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am sure that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue, fruitful cooperation in various areas will fully would meet the interests of the peoples of our countries and all of Europe," the document says.

Putin wished Mattarella success in his state activities, as well as good health and well-being.

