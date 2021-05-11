(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with the country's government over the emergency situation in Kazan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed in the school shooting in Kazan, while 20 more people were hospitalized with injuries.

Earlier in the day, the president discussed the tragedy with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev. He also listened to a report by the head of the Russian Federal Security Service. Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin would continue contacts with the health ministry, the ministry of education and special services.

"The president is in constant contact with the government. All services are working," Peskov said.