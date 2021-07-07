Putin in Contact With Central Asian Leaders Over Escalation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is in contact with the leaders of Central Asian countries on the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are closely following what is happening in Afghanistan, where the situation is tending to a rapid deterioration, including in the context of the hasty withdrawal of American and other NATO troops," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Laotian counterpart.

"President Putin recently had a telephone conversation with the presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, he is in contact with other Central Asian leaders too," he said.