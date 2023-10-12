Open Menu

Putin In Kyrgyzstan For First Trip Abroad Since Court Arrest Warrant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan Thursday, visiting abroad for the first time since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

Russian news agencies TASS, Interfax and RIA Novosti reported early Thursday morning that Putin had arrived in Kyrgyzstan.

He is due to meet his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov and to take part in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States with his Belarus ally Alexander Lukashenko and other regional leaders.

The long-time leader has rarely left Russia since launching the Ukraine offensive in February 2022.

This year, he has travelled only to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, with his last foreign trips to Belarus and Kyrgyzstan last December -- a far cry from the busy international schedule he had earlier in his rule.

Now, in a sign of Russia's isolation, he is planning a visit to North Korea next, as well as China.

Moscow has likened the prospect of Putin being arrested abroad to an act of war, casting the warrant as "illegal".

In practice, however, it has taken precautions: in August, Russia sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to a BRICS summit in ICC member South Africa, instead of Putin.

Related Topics

ICC Ukraine Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus South Africa North Korea Kyrgyzstan February March August December Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

8 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

8 hours ago
NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

10 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

10 hours ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

10 hours ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

10 hours ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World