Putin In Talks With Erdogan Warns Against Letting Terrorists To Flee Kurdish Prisons

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Putin in talks With Erdogan Warns Against Letting Terrorists to Flee Kurdish Prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan durin phone talks on Tuesday that he considers it unacceptable for terrorists guarded by Kurds to take advantage of the current situation in Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

"The Russian president drew attention to the aggravation of the humanitarian situation in areas along the Syrian-Turkish border. The head of the Russian state also considers it unacceptable that members of terrorist organizations, including Islamic State [IS, banned in Russia], which are now guarded by Kurdish militia, take advantage of the current situation," the press service said in a statement.

Putin stressed that the terrorists are already attempting to break free and flee from Syria to neighboring countries.

