Putin in Telegram to Xi Expresses Wishes for Recovery of Coronavirus Patients - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus outbreak and wishes for a speedy recovery to those infected, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus outbreak and wishes for a speedy recovery to those infected, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"In connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection in the People's Republic of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing sincere sympathy and support to all whose families were in trouble, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to those sick," it said.

Putin expressed confidence that thanks to decisive measures taken by the Chinese leadership, the spread of the epidemic would be stopped and the damage from it minimized.

"The president of Russia expressed his readiness to render the necessary assistance to the friendly Chinese people and said that the Russian competent authorities were focused on the closest cooperation with the relevant Chinese structures in order to overcome this common threat as soon as possible," the Kremlin said.