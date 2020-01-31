UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin In Telegram To Xi Expresses Wishes For Recovery Of Coronavirus Patients - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:41 PM

Putin in Telegram to Xi Expresses Wishes for Recovery of Coronavirus Patients - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus outbreak and wishes for a speedy recovery to those infected, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus outbreak and wishes for a speedy recovery to those infected, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"In connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection in the People's Republic of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing sincere sympathy and support to all whose families were in trouble, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to those sick," it said.

Putin expressed confidence that thanks to decisive measures taken by the Chinese leadership, the spread of the epidemic would be stopped and the damage from it minimized.

"The president of Russia expressed his readiness to render the necessary assistance to the friendly Chinese people and said that the Russian competent authorities were focused on the closest cooperation with the relevant Chinese structures in order to overcome this common threat as soon as possible," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

28 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

28 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

28 minutes ago

Sports programs being held at divisional level to ..

2 minutes ago

US Cannot Resolve Kosovo Issue Without Russia, Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.