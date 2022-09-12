Putin in Touch With Defense Minister, Other Military Leaders on Special Operation- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant touch with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other military leaders regarding the operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president is in constant ” one might say round-the-clock ” touch with the defense minister and with all the military leaders, and, of course, it cannot be otherwise in the course of a special military operation," Peskov told reporters.