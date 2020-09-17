UrduPoint.com
Putin, Indian Prime Minister Confirm Readiness To Boost Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 70 today, confirmed commitment, in a phone conversation, to further strengthen the strategic partnership, the Kremlin said.

"During the phone conversation, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted Russian-Indian relations in the spirit of the strategic partnership declaration, the 20th anniversary of which is celebrated this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Modi also touched upon joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin added.

"Narendra Modi thanked Vladimir Putin for the congratulation and praised Russia's effort as the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS. They agreed to continue contacts," the statement read on.

