Putin, Indonesian President Discuss Fight Against Coronavirus - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, spoke over the phone on the fight against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, spoke over the phone on the fight against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Monday.

"When discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the readiness to cooperate closely on the fight against the infection was confirmed.

It was agreed, in particular, to energize contacts between the health ministries of Russia and Indonesia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in other spheres as well.

