UrduPoint.com

Putin Informed About Fire At Belgorod Petroleum Depot - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about a fire at a petroleum depot in Belgorod, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a fire occurred at Belgorod's petroleum depot. The city's authorities said that the incident was caused by the attack of the two Ukrainian helicopters, which had entered Russian airspace at a low altitude.

"As for Belgorod, of course, the president was briefed. You know that the Ministry of Emergency Situations went there ... and (measures) are being taken to reorganize the fuel supply chains so that what happened in no way affects the level of supply with all the necessary fuel elements," Pekov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Russia's air superiority over Ukraine is a fact but law enforcement agencies need to give assessments.

