MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains constant dialogue with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and was informed about the report about the cabinet work that the latter presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, the president is in contact with the head of the government all the time. Of course, he receives information about the government's report to the parliament," Peskov told reporters.

Putin assesses the work of the Russian government positively, but keeps stressing that many important tasks related to the national development goals are to be solved, the Kremlin spokesman noted.