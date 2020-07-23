UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Informed About Mishustin's Report To Russian Parliament About Cabinet Work - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:11 PM

Putin Informed About Mishustin's Report to Russian Parliament About Cabinet Work - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains constant dialogue with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and was informed about the report about the cabinet work that the latter presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains constant dialogue with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and was informed about the report about the cabinet work that the latter presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, the president is in contact with the head of the government all the time. Of course, he receives information about the government's report to the parliament," Peskov told reporters.

Putin assesses the work of the Russian government positively, but keeps stressing that many important tasks related to the national development goals are to be solved, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

8 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

8 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

54 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contac ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.