Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiations - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the results of Russia's negotiations with the United States and its allies on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the results of Russia's negotiations with the United States and its allies on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"The president has been informed. And we are currently waiting for a written response from our opponents. After that, there will be a final analysis," Peskov said.