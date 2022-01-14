UrduPoint.com

Putin Informed About Results Of Russia-US Negotiations - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the results of Russia's negotiations with the United States and its allies on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

"The president has been informed. And we are currently waiting for a written response from our opponents. After that, there will be a final analysis," Peskov said.

