Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his colleagues at the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan on Wednesday about what is happening under Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian president had the opportunity to brief his colleagues, including on the sidelines of this summit they communicated in different formats about what is happening in the context of the special military operation," Peskov said.