MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the reasons for Russia's decision to suspend the grain deal, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which the leaders discus the situation around the grain deal.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the reasons for Russia's decision to suspend the operation of this deal," the statement said.

Putin stressed that Kiev with the support of Western curators used the grain corridor to attack ships in Sevastopol that ensured the safety of the humanitarian route.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.