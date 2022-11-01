UrduPoint.com

Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons For Russia's Suspension Of Grain Deal - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons for Russia's Suspension of Grain Deal - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the reasons for Russia's decision to suspend the grain deal, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the reasons for Russia's decision to suspend the grain deal, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which the leaders discus the situation around the grain deal.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the reasons for Russia's decision to suspend the operation of this deal," the statement said.

Putin stressed that Kiev with the support of Western curators used the grain corridor to attack ships in Sevastopol that ensured the safety of the humanitarian route.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom Tayyip Erdogan October

Recent Stories

Experts deliberate over importance of producing qu ..

Experts deliberate over importance of producing quality children literature

59 seconds ago
 Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadershi ..

Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadership condemnable: Amin-ul-Haque

1 minute ago
 Lula to Face More Challenging Term Than Before, Ha ..

Lula to Face More Challenging Term Than Before, Has to Balance Between China, US

1 minute ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 1 Entity in ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 1 Entity in Somalia for Arms Trafficking ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents S ..

Russian Nuclear Warship Starts Drills in Barents Sea

21 minutes ago
 Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy s ..

Greece searches for dozens of migrants in stormy seas: coastguard

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.