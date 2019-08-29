Putin Informed Merkel About Steps to Neutralize Terrorist Threat in Idlib - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone about the situation in Syria, including steps to neutralize the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone about the situation in Syria, including steps to neutralize the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday.

"Putin informed [Merkel] about the situation in Syria, including steps to neutralize the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Both sides noted the importance of the prompt formation and launch of the constitutional committee," it said.