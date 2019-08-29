UrduPoint.com
Putin Informed Merkel About Steps To Neutralize Terrorist Threat In Idlib - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone about the situation in Syria, including steps to neutralize the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday.

"Putin informed [Merkel] about the situation in Syria, including steps to neutralize the terrorist threat in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Both sides noted the importance of the prompt formation and launch of the constitutional committee," it said.

