Putin Informed Niinisto About Situation in Ukraine, Normandy Summit Results - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto by phone about the Ukrainian crisis settlement process and the results of the Normandy Four summit, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"The readiness to continue cooperation in the international arena was confirmed.

Vladimir Putin informed Sauli Niinisto about the situation in the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis, in particular, the results of the Normandy format summit held in early December in Paris," it said.

"A positive assessment was given to the exchange of detainees that took place yesterday in the Donetsk region in line with the 'all established for all established' scheme," the Kremlin said.