Putin Informed on Situation With Terrorist Attack on Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has received reports concerning the situation with the terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

"Putin received reports from Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin, Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Bortnikov, Transport Minister Saveliev and Head of Crimea Aksenov on the consequences of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge," Peskov told a briefing.

The president instructed to start repair and restoration work on the Crimean Bridge, as well as on the organization of traffic in the Crimean direction, the spokesman added.