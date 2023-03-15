UrduPoint.com

Putin Informed On US Drone Crash, No Bilateral Contacts At Highest Level Held - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Putin Informed on US Drone Crash, No Bilateral Contacts at Highest Level Held - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident with a US drone, there were no contacts at the highest level between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"If you mean the highest level, no, there were no contacts. The question, whether it was reported, is at least strange. Well, how do you imagine that the head of state, the supreme commander-in-chief, was not informed about the incident, of course this cannot be. Of course, it was reported," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a possible impact of the incident on the Russia-US relations, the official said that Russia never shied away from constructive dialogue with the United States, noting that Moscow does not reject it now.

