Putin Informed Russian Security Council About Phone Talks With Aliyev, Pashinyan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Prior to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Vladimir Putin informed the Russian Security Council about his telephone conversations with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.

"Ahead of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the participants of the [Security Council] meeting about his telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the participants of the Security Council meeting called on both states to cease fire.

"The sides continued to exchange views on the situation in Kyrgyzstan," Peskov added.