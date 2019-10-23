Putin Informs Assad About Details of Russia-Turkey Memorandum on Syria

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Syrian President Bashar Assad in a phone call about the provisions of the Russia-Turkey memorandum of understanding on actions in Syria following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The head of the Russian state informed his Syrian counterpart about the outcome of the meeting [with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan], which lasted more than six hours, and outlined the main provisions of the memorandum of understanding agreed upon during the meeting," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the Russian president stressed that in the end, the main task is to restore the territorial integrity of Syria and to continue joint efforts on the political track, including the work within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Peskov added that Assad expressed support of the decisions taken during the Russia-Turkey summit in Sochi.

"President Assad thanked Vladimir Putin, and expressed his full support of the results of the work, as well as the readiness of the Syrian border guards to patrol the border together with the Russian military police," he said.