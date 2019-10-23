UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Informs Assad About Details Of Russia-Turkey Memorandum On Syria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Putin Informs Assad About Details of Russia-Turkey Memorandum on Syria

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Syrian President Bashar Assad in a phone call about the provisions of the Russia-Turkey memorandum of understanding on actions in Syria following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The head of the Russian state informed his Syrian counterpart about the outcome of the meeting [with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan], which lasted more than six hours, and outlined the main provisions of the memorandum of understanding agreed upon during the meeting," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the Russian president stressed that in the end, the main task is to restore the territorial integrity of Syria and to continue joint efforts on the political track, including the work within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Peskov added that Assad expressed support of the decisions taken during the Russia-Turkey summit in Sochi.

"President Assad thanked Vladimir Putin, and expressed his full support of the results of the work, as well as the readiness of the Syrian border guards to patrol the border together with the Russian military police," he said.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan Border

Recent Stories

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

1 hour ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

1 hour ago

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

36 minutes ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.